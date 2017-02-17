Deputies arrest, charge volunteer coach for having sexual contact with Clay-Chalkville HS student;

An investigation is underway and charges have been filed over a reported, inappropriate relationship between a volunteer coach and a 15-year-old student at Clay-Chalkville High School.

Deputies announced Friday evening that Willyncia Joy Harper, 22, of Hoover is charged with school employee engaging in sex act with a student under the age of 19 and school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

Harper was arrested before noon Friday and processed into the Jefferson County Jail. She has since been released on an $18,000 bond.

In December, Harper, a volunteer coach with the girls volleyball team, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student on the team.

"Any time we have an allegation of wrongdoing by adults we are required to be a mandatory reporter to notify DHR. We also notify our school resource officer and we turn it over to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department," Craig Pouncey, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent, said.

Pouncey said like all employees of the Jefferson County School System the volunteer coach underwent a background check and passed it.

The investigation was led by sheriff's office.

"It's their charge to investigate and to ensure all children are protected. We took immediate action and notified the individual they would be charged with trespassing on any Jefferson County properties," Pouncey said.

Deputies say that the school resource officer was notified on Dec. 7. The day before, the student's mother told deputies she found her daughter and Harper together and the girl's father's home. The mother was there to pick up her daughter.

The mother said she felt uneasy and questioned her daughter, who initially denied anything inappropriate had happened. After more questions, the mother says her daughter admitted having a relationship and sexual encounters with Harper.

Investigators ultimately uncovered evidence that Harper and the 15-year-old had met several times between October and December at the teen's father's home.

When investigators questioned Harper, she denied any sexual relationship and said she viewed the relationship as "being like sisters."

WBRC Fox6 News has been told the volunteer coach was a former graduate of the high school.

