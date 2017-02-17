Law enforcement officials say firearms are easily accessible illegally by teens

For David Hyche with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, it's not surprising to hear about a teenager having a firearm.

"Many times in these crimes committed by juveniles, we'll find the gun belonged to a family member and maybe hadn't been secured," said Hyche.

Hyche says guns are traded on the streets all the time, like the situation in downtown Birmingham this month where a 17-year-old Wenonah High School student was killed.

"It was a Facebook gun deal," said Hyche. "They found each other on Facebook. One is buying and one is selling. It was a robbery gone bad."

Hyche says it's also very common for teens to break into homes and vehicles for the sole purpose of looking for firearms.

He says there have been gun stores burglarized this year by juveniles.

One disturbing and scary part of teens having guns is that they could end up at a school. School Resource Officers with the Jefferson County School System have confiscated them from students but, thankfully, it's very rare.

"When we're made aware of it, we act," said Sgt. Anthony Williams, Supervisor of SROs of the Jefferson County School System. "However, I'm pretty sure they're some on the campus that we may not become aware about."

According to the ATF, of the more than 3,400 guns recovered statewide from criminal cases in 2015, 86 of them were from someone 17 years old and younger.

That number is relatively low but Sgt. Williams says he doesn't want anyone underage to have one.

He says school system officials are proactively addressing the problem.

Deputies conduct random searches mainly at the middle and high schools.

"We have canines that search the parking lots and bomb sniffing dogs that also attempt to detect firearms. This is ongoing," said Sgt. Williams.

