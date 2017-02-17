Plans to develop Eastwood area leave business owners optimistic

Businesses are excited about changes in the Eastwood area.

Eastwood Print and Copy has been in Eastwood Plaza for 37 years. The business’ owner has seen a lot of changes.

"I've been here for 16 years. Century Plaza was running when I was here. The old Eastwood Mall was still standing but really not running," Mandy Williams said.

At Eastwood Plaza, work is underway to demolish part of the stores and to use the old K-Mart to lure new tenants.

A new dialysis center is being built across Crestwood Boulevard.

Talks are underway with a church about the future of Century Plaza.

Birmingham economic developers believe the area can draw new customers.

"It would draw from Irondale, Trussville, draw from down toward Crestwood, towards downtown Birmingham. It would draw across the mountain from Mountain Brook," said Griffin Lassiter, Senior Project Manager for the city of Birmingham.

With all of the projects underway and possibly coming, that is going to give businesses here hope of a lot people and potential customers will be coming.

"All development leads to more development. When you start to develop other things in the area that only helps to develop everything else." Lassiter said.

"If we get the businesses up and running we will get people more comfortable to come here." Williams added.

