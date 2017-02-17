Homewood chef is semifinalist for James Beard Best Chef in the S - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

news

Homewood chef is semifinalist for James Beard Best Chef in the South award

Chef Timothy Hontzas. (Source: WBRC video) Chef Timothy Hontzas. (Source: WBRC video)
HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) -

Timothy Hontzas, chef and owner of, Johnny's Restaurant in Homewood has been named a semifinalist for a prestigious James Beard award.

"It's the world cup of cooking, it's a goal I've aspired to since 1994 so it feels great," Hontzas said.

The James Beard awards will be announced in May. Click here to see the full list of semifinalists.

Highlands Bar and Grill has been named a semi-finalist for outstanding restaurant.  and Highland's Dolester Miles is up for outstanding pastry chef.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly