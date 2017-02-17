Police: Suspect arrested for indecent exposure already convicted for the same crime

Hoover Police say they have arrested a serial flasher whose most recent incidents happened at two separate stores in February.

Jonathan Wade Copeland has now been arrested a total of five times for indecent exposure, police say.

"It's disturbing, It's sick behavior," Hoover Police Captain Gregg Rector said.

Rector says Copeland exposed himself to a female shopper at Michael's Craft store on February 3, and then to another woman at the At Home store at The Grove shopping center on February 6.

"He was specifically targeting stores where he knew the large majority of the shoppers would be female," Rector said.

The thing that makes this case a little bit different according to investigators is that Copeland has three prior convictions for indecent exposure. And under Alabama law, that means this time, he's facing felony charges.

"He's obviously sexually aroused, he's getting some type of gratification, from what he's doing," Rector said. "But I think a part of it is probably the shock value of being caught and being seen by the women he's targeting."

Copeland has since been released after posting a $25,000 bond.

