FIRST ALERT: Rain arrives late tonight

Temperatures are feeling more like Spring than Winter this afternoon and evening.

Highs have reached the lower 70s across parts of the area. Rain is likely late tonight through Saturday.

Expect light to moderate rain to move into the area after midnight and continuing through at least 1 p.m. Saturday. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s across the area.

First Alert: Expect showers through Saturday morning. While thunderstorms are not expected, the forecast does look wet. Rain will track from west to east across the area clearing during the early afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 60s Saturday. The evening should be cool and dry.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the mid-70s. No rain is expected through Monday.

Right now it looks like we'll see some light to moderate rain on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Temperatures next week will reach the lower to mid-70s. Expect sunshine to return late next week.

The long range forecast keeps temperatures above average over the next few months.

