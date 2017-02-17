Volunteer fire department in need of volunteers to spruce up building

A volunteer fire department in Blount County is in desperate need of help.

The Dallas-Selfville Fire Department on Highway 79 is in need of sprucing up. Volunteers are needed to pull up and replace old floors, to paint the exterior of the building and to spruce up landscaping.

If you are able to help, you can report for duty at 9 a.m. Saturday. The station is located at the intersection of Highway 79 and Dallas Loop Road in Trafford.

