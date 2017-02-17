Hoover PD arrests former Bama RB Trent Richardson on domestic violence charge

Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings is resting comfortably at his Paris, TX ranch two days after suffering a minor stroke.More >>
Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.More >>
Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Columbia's love affair with Heisman Trophy winner and former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow could be coming to an end soon, according to a report.More >>
Hamidou Diallo is showing off his hops at the NBA Combine.More >>
Alex Lange continued his hot pitching Thursday night as LSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back en route to a 4-0 victory over visiting Auburn to begin their weekend series.More >>
LSU is just one game back of Mississippi State in the SEC West standings.More >>
