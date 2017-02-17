Hoover PD arrests former Bama RB Trent Richardson on domestic vi - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hoover PD arrests former Bama RB Trent Richardson on domestic violence charge

By Jordan Smith, Digital Content Producer, News & Sports
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Hoover police arrested former Alabama running back Trent Richardson Thursday night after responding to a domestic disturbance at Hyatt Place Hotel.

Police held Richardson at the Hoover City Jail on a misdemeanor third-degree domestic violence charge. That charge carries a $1,000 bond. The 26-year-old bonded out of jail and appeared before a magistrate Friday afternoon.

When police got to the scene, they say the victim, an adult female, had scratches and bruises on her face. Paramedics treated her at the scene and she didn’t require any further medical attention.

Investigators say the suspect and victim had been arguing earlier at the Wal-Mart on John Hawkins Parkway and continued until arriving at the hotel.

Police received calls reporting screaming coming from one of the guest rooms. Officers were escorted to the room by a hotel employee.

