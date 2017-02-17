Hoover PD arrests former Bama RB Trent Richardson on domestic violence charge

Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.

Alabama softball earns the No. 16 National seed and will host an NCAA regional, welcoming Minnesota, Louisiana Tech and Albany to Rhoads Stadium.

Hoover police arrested former Alabama running back Trent Richardson Thursday night after responding to a domestic disturbance at Hyatt Place Hotel.

Police held Richardson at the Hoover City Jail on a misdemeanor third-degree domestic violence charge. That charge carries a $1,000 bond. The 26-year-old bonded out of jail and appeared before a magistrate Friday afternoon.

When police got to the scene, they say the victim, an adult female, had scratches and bruises on her face. Paramedics treated her at the scene and she didn’t require any further medical attention.

Investigators say the suspect and victim had been arguing earlier at the Wal-Mart on John Hawkins Parkway and continued until arriving at the hotel.

Police received calls reporting screaming coming from one of the guest rooms. Officers were escorted to the room by a hotel employee.

