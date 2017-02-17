House is a total loss after fire in Vestavia Hills - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

House is a total loss after fire in Vestavia Hills

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) -

Fire officials say a house is a total loss after a fire on Nottingham Drive in Vestavia Hills.

Crews received a call about the fire around 12:53 p.m. Friday and were still working to completely put out the flames at 1:45 p.m.

There are no reported injuries but crews ask residents to avoid the area for the immediate future.

