Researcher on social media and teen violence speaking in Tuscaloosa

A Columbia University researcher is spending some time in Tuscaloosa, talking about the relationship between social media and teen violence.

Dr. Desmond Patton is in Tuscaloosa for the annual African American history colloquium, hosted by The University of Alabama School of Social Work. He spoke with local teens Thursday evening about responsible social media use and with the UA and Tuscaloosa communities Friday about his research.

An area of focus for Patton is the role of social media in teen gang violence. Patton notes that what begins on social media can transfer into real-life, violent situations. He also notes the complexity of teen language on social media, and how a message or emotion may be different than what it appears to be.

“Everything that looks aggressive can actually be about the traumatic experiences that young people are going through, and they’re using these platforms to communicate that,” Patton said.

Patton gives the example of rap lyrics written on social media. He says this may not be a threat, but instead, a way that a young person is venting and coping with their emotion. However, he says a street name written backwards, a particular hashtag or sequence of emojis could be indicators of gang violence.

Because of this complex nature of social media, Patton encourages parents to have an open dialogue with their children about social media.

“How are they using it? Who are their friends? Who are they connected to? What are they talking about? What pictures and video are they sharing?”

“Help them think about privacy. Help them think about long-term goals, and how social media can be good, and how social media can have negative implications.”

For teens using social media, Patton warns them to be cautious. Even though a young person may delete their online content, Patton says a post is never really gone. He also reminds young social media users that numerous audiences can see their posts, including potential employers and law enforcement.

Also for parents, Patton stresses the need to really listen to and understand what teens are telling them.

“We’re putting our adult lenses on their communication. So just take a moment, and think about what’s being said. And ask questions,” Patton said.

