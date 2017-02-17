Big Machines Day is Feb. 18 at McWane Science Center

We know a kid or two (and some adults) who might enjoy Big Machines Day the McWane Science Center in Birmingham!

Mickey Ferguson was out at McWane today getting a taste of all the activities scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and you can get up close to some excavators, cranes, dump trucks and more.

The machines will be located outside but regular admission is still required.

Click here to learn more about parking and admission prices.

