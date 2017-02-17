On Your Side: Elderly woman demanding answers after receiving a nearly $1,000 water bill

An elderly Birmingham woman on a fixed income is livid after she received a water bill for almost $1,000 last month.

"It sent my pressure up sky high. I didn't know what to do,” Johnnie Coleman said.

Coleman, 74, says her high water bills started in December when she got one for over $500. Then it shot up to $994 in January then back down to over $800 in February.

That bill had a final disconnect notice on it so she went down to Birmingham Water Works and paid $400 of that to keep her water on. She lives in a small house in Pratt City and says there's no way she uses that much water. Birmingham Water Works told her to check for a leak.

"I hired a plumber. There is no leak under my house. There's no leak in my house. There is no leak around my house,” Coleman said.

Turns out, Coleman says her water meter was placed in the ground backwards. So Birmingham water works fixed it and took a little off her bill. But she still owes the rest.

"How in the world my bill can average over six years about eighty some odd dollars to about $500 in just one month? This picture does not jive,” Coleman said.

Birmingham Water Works admits it has billing problems and is working to fix everything. In the meantime, Coleman says she shouldn't be responsible for water she didn't use.

"This is their glitch and they were supposed to be straightening out. If they are straightening it out why do they keep sending these disconnect notices out?, Coleman asked.

A spokesperson with Birmingham Water Works says they are aware of Ms. Coleman's high water bill and are currently working on this issue. The Water Works Board tells us they are hoping to have the glitch in their billing system corrected by March 1.

