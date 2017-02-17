Birmingham Home Show: Design Do's and Don'ts

Tyler Wisler from HGTV's Design Star comes this weekend to the Birmingham Home Show! Tyler has been sought out by not only the mega-online retailer OpenSky to be one of their tastemakers, but he's also an "eBay Influcencer" and a content curator for Skype. He's a Pinterest "Pinfluencer" in both the Home Décor and Men's Fashion categories touted by both Mashable and the Huffington Post as "one to follow." Tyler will share his best design tips and tricks with audiences this weekend. At the show, he'll offer some of his Do's and Don'ts of Design. Tyler's Tips: There are no rules. Don't buy sets. Do mix furniture. Don't go paint crazy. Do respect the paint. Use swatches. Don't DIY kitchens & bathrooms. Do hire a professional. Don't be a slave to trends. Do "trend" lightly. Don't skimp on bedding. Don't think T.V is reality. Do use T.V for inspiration. Don't rely on one light source. Don't stress. Do use three points of lighting. Use dimmer switches. Use USB outlets. Don't float your furniture. Do use rugs. Layer rugs. Do measure twice, cut once. For more ideas and information from Tyler, visit www.Tylerwislerhome.com.

You can learn more from Tyler this weekend at the Birmingham Home Show. They will be presenting at 2 p.m on Friday. The show runs through Sunday at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. It's open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on today and tomorrow and 10am-6pm on Sunday. Tickets are $11 for adults at the door or $8 online. Tickets for children ages 6-12 are $3 and kids 5 and under get in for free. Some of the other special features you'll find at the Home Show are the Tiny Home Village - the popular trend of downsizing to 300 square feet or less of living space, Bloomingham - experts on gardening, White Couch Challenge - try your hand at interior decorating, Fresh Ideas Stage - lively presentations by local and national home and garden experts, Home Depot Children's Workshop - Saturday morning for the kids to learn, and Ride & Drive Test Drive Experience - take a spin in select Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicle models. For more information on tickets and the show, visit http://homeshowbirmingham.com/.

