Tuscaloosa police search for suspect who stole safe from car dealership

Tuscaloosa police are investigating two business break-ins and the theft of a safe from one of those locations.

After reviewing surveillance video, police determined the same suspect broke into two car dealerships.

The man did not take anything from the Locklear Chrysler Dodge Jeep in the 500 block of Skyland Boulevard but stole a safe at Townsend Nissan in the 2600 block of East Skyland Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5' 10", 160 pounds. He was wearing gloves, jeans a gray sweatshirt and a red baseball cap. He was driving a newer, gray Dodge Charger.

If you have any leads for police in this case, please call 205-248-4520 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 205-752-7867.

