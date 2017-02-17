Tuscaloosa police search for suspect who stole safe from car dealership

Tuscaloosa police are investigating two business break-ins and the theft of a safe from one of those locations.
After reviewing surveillance video, police determined the same suspect broke into two car dealerships.
The man did not take anything from the Locklear Chrysler Dodge Jeep in the 500 block of Skyland Boulevard but stole a safe at Townsend Nissan in the 2600 block of East Skyland Boulevard.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5' 10", 160 pounds. He was wearing gloves, jeans a gray sweatshirt and a red baseball cap. He was driving a newer, gray Dodge Charger.
If you have any leads for police in this case, please call 205-248-4520 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 205-752-7867.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.