Father, son arrested again in 2016 Brighton park shooting

The father and son who had murder charges dismissed in November for a deadly shooting at a park gathering in Brighton have been arrested again.

Jimmy Dewayne Williams, 47, and Samarjay Jarranid Leshore, 19, were arrested on murder charges this week. Both have been released on bond.

The father and son were charged late last year in the August 27 shooting death of 32-year-old Antonio Hinkle during a “Love Thy Neighbor” event in Brighton.

Police said the August 27 shooting stemmed from a fight that escalated. Authorities said several people fired multiple shots, wounding six and killing Hinkle.

Hinkle, a father of three, was described as an innocent bystander cooking food for people at the event. His father, Angelo Hinkle, has previously said his son was protecting children during the gun fire when he was shot.

The elder Hinkle told WBRC he had been notified that Williams and Leshore had been indicted by a grand jury for murder in his son’s death.

“I am pleased that someone saw it the way everyone else does. I felt there was enough probable cause to have them arrested,” Hinkle said. “I was very thankful and want justice for my son. I don’t want him to be killed and no one held responsible.”

During a preliminary hearing in November, a district judge dismissed murder charges against Williams and Leshore citing a lack of probable cause.

Jefferson County jail records show Williams was arrested Wednesday night and released on $75,000 bond. Leshore was arrested Thursday morning and also released on $75,000 bond.

