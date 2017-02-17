BBJ: Top business headlines in Birmingham

Mike talked with Brent Godwin from the Birmingham Business Journal. They discussed key take-a-ways from the real estate conference and the impact of President Trump's policies on Alabama. For more on these and other business stories, visit www.birminghambusinessjournal.com.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.