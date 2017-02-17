Judge to rule on whether Tuscaloosa councilman is eligible for election

A Tuscaloosa circuit court judge expects to issue a ruling within several days on whether a Tuscaloosa City Councilman will be eligible to run for re-election.

Attorneys were in court Friday morning arguing over whether Tuscaloosa District Six Councilman Eddie Pugh legally qualified for the March 7 election. Pugh says he mistakenly wrote a check from a closed account for his qualifying fee.

Attorneys for both the City of Tuscaloosa and the other candidate in the race, Alan “AJ” Johnson, contend that Pugh did not meet the qualification requirements, since his check was invalid.

An attorney for Pugh argues that the law is not clear on exactly how the matter should be handled. Therefore, he says it should not prevent Pugh from running in the election.

Judge Jim Roberts, Jr. is presiding over the case.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.