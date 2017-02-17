Jeh Jeh Live: Tragic City Rollers

Join the Tragic City Rollers for the first sanctioned bout for the 2017 season on Saturday, February 18th. The bout will be at the Zamora Shrine Temple. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the action starts at 5 p.m. This event will include 2 full bouts for the price of one ticket! Come show your support for Birmingham and its own local women's roller derby league! Tragic City Rollers All-Stars face the Chattanooga Roller Girls followed by the intra-league rivalry: Hot Quad vs Rollsheviks. Tickets on sale online now! For tickets or more information, visit https://www.tragiccityrollers.com/. Tragic City is a competitive roller derby league that strives to develop women of athleticism and character. The primary goals are to empower women and make a positive impact on the community. While the definition may appear to vary from player to player and supporter to supporter, all skating and non-skating members of Tragic City follow the rules and regulations of the Woman's Flat Track Derby Association. Tragic City Rollers are proudly ranked alongside a number of the strongest, most competitive WFTDA leagues.)

