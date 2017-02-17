Jill: Dry today and then rain returns early Saturday

A very mild end to the work week!

Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon and clouds will increase from the southwest. Our next storm system is tracking this way and will bring rain to the state on Saturday.

The weather though this evening and tonight will be dry and won’t impact your Friday night plans.

Rain moves in across west Alabama after 2 a.m. and will exit east most places by 8 a.m. The I-65 corridor will see rain between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. East of I-65 will see the rain mainly between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. The weather improves on Saturday afternoon and that will mean you can get outside and not have to worry about getting wet.

Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend! Temperatures will rise into the 70s and skies will be mostly sunny.

Next week mainly features high temperatures in the 70s. The exception may be on Tuesday when we will see the chance for showers returning. The next system after that looks to arrive on Friday in the form of showers and storms.

I'll have the hour by hour forecast to help you plan your day on WBRC Fox 6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.