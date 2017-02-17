Lyft seeking licenses in Birmingham metro area

The transportation network company Lyft is taking the first steps to operating in the Birmingham metro area.

Hoover City Councilman John Lyda, who is also finance committee chairman, confirms that the company applied for and was issued a license this morning.

Lyda sees the extra ride-hailing options as a benefit for safety and the city economy.

"There is no question in Hoover's mind that it cuts down on drinking and driving," Lyda said. "And it really allows cities like Hoover to build infrastructure like we are doing at the Hoover met complex and know that residents and visitors that go there will have transportation."

Birmingham and Vestavia city officials also confirm that the company was expected to apply for a license.

It's unclear when Lyft might begin operating in the area. Mary Pruitt, a spokeswoman from Lyft, released the following statement:

We've been exploring driver interest in the area, but have no plans to share at this time. We look forward to continuing our rapid growth across the country, and are optimistic that we’ll be able to bring Lyft to Birmingham, AL soon.

Many of the municipalities in the metro area have had transportation network company (TNC) ordinances in place since Uber expanded to the Birmingham market in late 2015.

