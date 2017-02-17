Not guilty pleas by 4 facing federal charges in Trussville fake bomb, bank robbery plot

Four people facing federal charges in the 2016 plot to rob a bank and divert police by planting a fake bomb at a Trussville elementary have pleaded not guilty.

Court records show that Zackary Edwards and Ralphel Edwards appeared in court yesterday and pleaded not guilty. Both were appointed attorneys.

Records also show that Wendell Roy Nichols, Jr. and Quinese Nicole Nichols appeared on February 10th and pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.