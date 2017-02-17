Mickey: Scattered showers Saturday, sunshine and warmer Sunday

We should see a very nice looking Friday out there today. Temps are on the cold side of life this morning but should rebound nicely this afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 60s with aSW wind around 5 mph.

Tonight should see an increase in cloud cover with a chance of rain moving into our western counties just after midnight. Expect lows to bottom out near 49-degrees with light winds out of the south.

Saturday morning brings our best chance of rain for the day. No severe storms are expected just scattered light showers, highs in the low 60s and an S wind around 5 mph.

Sunday should bring clearing skies and highs in the low 70s.

Expect the warm air to stick around through much of our next workweek. Clouds are expected to build in Monday into Tuesday, with a chance of scattered showers by midweek.