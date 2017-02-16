Fonolo lists worst on hold offenders

Being put on hold when you have an issue that needs attention can be quite frustrating.

Fonolo—a telecom company—is keeping a track of some of the companies that are the worst offenders of putting customers on hold.

Apple, Verizon and Bank of America top their list.

The company has even created the website onholdwith.com that tracks tweets of people on hold.

One woman tweeted, “who thinks I can take a shower and still be on hold with the IRS when I'm done...”

A study by ResearchNow shows in a lifetime, you'll spend 43 days on hold. That's a lot of waiting.

Fonolo says using the power of social media, in this case, could affect change with these companies.

"We, all together, as consumers, can help bring about this change by using the power of social media to shame and embarrass the companies that don't cooperate. This is an issue that needs to be addressed. They need find ways to fix the problems of hold times," Fonolo’s Shai Berger said.

