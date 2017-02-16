Deputies: Hwy. 280 West closed in Shelby Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Deputies: Hwy. 280 West closed in Shelby Co.

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Deputies in Shelby County have closed both westbound lanes of Highway 280 while they respond to a wreck in front of Superior Grill.

Investigators have not released any information about injuries.

ALEA State Troopers are also on the scene.

Deputies will post an update on Facebook when the lanes are reopened.

