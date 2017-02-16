J-P: Rain chances climb for Saturday morning

Another dry day is expected with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday night into Saturday with a small possibility for rain late Friday evening.

We will likely wake up to some showers on Saturday with temperatures in the lower 60s for afternoon highs. Rain chances will be around 60-percent, but fortunately, we're not seeing the instability for thunderstorms.

This will be some beneficial rain and you may have to adjust your outdoor plans.

A major warm up is expected Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. We will see the return of sunshine with temperatures Monday in the mid-70s.

Clouds will increase Tuesday with a chance for a few showers Wednesday and Thursday. Fortunately, no severe weather is expected in our forecast over the next seven days.

