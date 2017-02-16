Hoover officials working to land first Dave and Buster's in AL

Hoover city officials say they've been working for the past year to get a Dave and Buster's in the area.

The plan now is to have the 33,000 square foot facility open in the Galleria near the food court.

Hoover City Councilman John Lydia said Thursday it’s good to bring a big business like this to the area.

"Dave and Buster's usually locates in destination cities and we think this puts us on the map as really marketing us as what we consider a destination place,” Lyda said.

“It will be what we consider an anchor of the Galleria and it's one of those retailers that’s really a shot in the arm not only for the Galleria but all of Hoover retail," Lyda added.

Lyda is hoping the city will officially sign off on the facility over the next few weeks.

This will be the first Dave and Busters in the state.

