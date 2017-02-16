Multiple crews battling wildfire on Overton Road

Fire crews from Vestavia Hills, Birmingham, Cahaba Valley and the Alabama Forestry Commission are battling a wildfire at 4855 Overton Road.

Responders first learned of the blaze shortly after 6:30 p.m. Crews say the fire is three to five acres on a hill on the eastern side of the road.

Crews with the forestry commission are using a bulldozer to create a containment line around the flames.

