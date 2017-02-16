UPDATE: Man charged with arson after deadly mobile home fire in Sumiton

Sumiton police say that Ryan Glen Park Phillips, 27, has been charged with arson following a deadly mobile home fire Tuesday, Feb. 14.

One person died, another was injured and a firefighter sustained severe injuries in the fire that happened near the intersection of Hull and Whitlow Roads.

Phillips was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Family members identified the person killed as a grandmother named Mary Dill. The victim will have to be officially identified through DNA and dental records. Her official cause of death has yet to be determined. Authorities have not publicly identified her or her son, who was hurt in the blaze, at this time.

"She was 79 about to be 80-years-old and we never figured this would happen and you can never imagine this happening to anybody," Tim Lane, Dill's grandson.

"We're pretty much in shock," Lane said. "For some of us it still hasn't registered what has happened."

Investigators say Phillips and the son were able to escape the fire through a window. The son was treated at UAB for burns.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.