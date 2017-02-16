Liberty Park Elementary students jump rope, sign banner in suppo - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Liberty Park Elementary students jump rope, sign banner in support of classmate

By Jordan Smith, Digital Content Producer, News & Sports
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Kids at Liberty Park Elementary jumped rope Thursday, not just for fun but to support a classmate who will have open heart surgery this summer.

The little girl is a first-grader.

This Jump Rope for Heart event gave students a chance to show their support for her by signing a banner.

