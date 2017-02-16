AL lawmakers considering bill requiring backseat passengers to buckle up

Alabama lawmakers are currently considering a bill that would require people in the backseat to fasten their seat belt.

State troopers say last year over half the people that died in car accidents were not wearing one.

Already in the first few weeks of 2017, that number has risen. 61 percent of the fatalities have been people not buckling up.

"We work hundreds of thousands of wrecks. A lot of times, we hear people say I sure am glad I had my seat belt on. I can't ever remember a time when someone said, I'm glad I didn't have my seatbelt on," said Randy Christian, Jefferson County Chief Deputy.

Right now, only people in the front seat are required to buckle up under state law. In the back seat, it's only people under the age of 15.

The bill, which has passed the senate and is on the way to the Alabama house, would require everyone, front seat and backseat, to fasten themselves in.

"It's a proven fact, buckling up can save your life. Law enforcement is going to be for that," said Christian.

Dr. David Brown, with the University of Alabama Center for Advanced Public Safety, estimates that of the 295 people that died last year not wearing a seat belt, 40 of them were back seat passengers.

"Those folks that are out there riding around that just won't do it for whatever reason, but they'll do it because they're afraid of getting a traffic ticket. So if that helps save their life, we're all for it," said Christian.

