Alabama Science In Motion could lose funding

Potential budget cuts could put the brakes on Alabama's Science in Motion program.

The budget proposed by Governor Bentley for next year recommends cutting all of the $1.5 million going to the program.

ASIM teachers like Lisa Clark say losing the program would hurt students interested in science.

"Schools on their own cannot afford science labs. You have a lab, but there's not money for materials that students need to do experiments," Clark said.

Clark said she and many other Science In Motion teachers are asking state legislators to keep the program's funding in place.

