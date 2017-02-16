Face lift continues at UA's Sorority Row

Sorority Row at the University of Alabama continues getting a facelift.

The Delta Zeta and Alpha Omicron Pi sorority houses are being demolished. They'll be replaced by houses larger than 40,000 square feet.

The new Alpha Omicron Pi house alone costs $15 million.

University of Alabama Media Relations released this statement recent upgrades to sorority houses and other buildings on campus.

The University’s efforts are accommodating the increase in demand for membership, not targeted toward increasing membership. For more than a decade the university has made undergraduate student enrollment growth and success a priority. As a result, the campus has focused on growing and enhancing the Honors College, recruiting high-achieving students, and increasing retention and graduation rates. In addition to fraternity and sorority houses, nine new residence halls were built and eight more underwent major renovations. Seven academic buildings were added and more than 30 were upgraded or substantially renovated. The University is constantly working to ensure our space and facilities meet the requirements and expectations for teaching, learning and living on campus.

