Murder victim's family upset accused killer is free on bond

Alex Bedwell's death was like losing a family member to Adam McCoin.

"As close to a brother I could have. I had a sister, but never a brother," McCoin explained.

"We had conversations all the time, what would happen if he died. For some reason, he believed, 'I don't think anyone would show up.' But people are coming out of the woodwork," McCoin added.

McCoin spoke as people gathered for a memorial in Alex's memory. He died during a fight at Emory Woods Condos on Super Bowl Sunday.

Investigators accused Dillon Lee of shooting him.

Now Bedwell's loved ones say they want to right a wrong they see in Alabama's legal system.

Lee's bond on a murder charge was $60,000. Lee only had to come up 10 percent of that and bonded out of jail the next day.

They believe Lee's bond should have been higher.

"There are countless other people that I can imagine who have suffered this same loss and they're a little bit frustrated that bond measure just allows for something like that to happen," McCoin said.

Some of Bedwell's loved ones feel bonds on murder charges should be higher than they currently are.

"We know in this situation Alex was a victim, but everyone who loved him was a victim too," McCoin explained.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.