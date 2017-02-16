Frustration grows for Brighton businessman being targeted by serial burglar

A Brighton businessman is frustrated by a serial burglar.

"I think they are looking for a fix." Richard Eaton said.

Eaton owns Eaton Electric Motor Company. He has been in downtown Brighton for 41 years.

This weekend, someone cut his fence, broke in and stole some of his motors. He put up steel sheeting but the thieves cut into the fence on the other side of the gate. Again he put up sheeting over the hole.

"They have been breaking in through the fence, going over the fence. Stealing everything around here they can get their hands on," Eaton said.

Eaton said thieves have broken into his business just about every night since the weekend.

The Brighton Police Department took a report Thursday and plans to step up patrols.

"Our limitations right now is manpower. We are trying to get more people come out to get more people on the force," Detective Tony Washington said.

The Brighton Police Department has four officers and one works overnight every other day.

While Eaton is frustrated, he is not bitter with the police department because he understands the city is facing a financial crisis.

"Like a lot of places, they don't have enough people to go around," Eaton said.

Detective Washington advises Eaton to upgrade his security and camera system.

Meanwhile, Eaton has made a commitment to Brighton and he has no intention of letting the crooks drive him away.

"No, I'm not fixing to leave. I've been here too long. This is like home to me." Eaton said.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.