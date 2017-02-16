ADPH says many are still struggling with the flu and respiratory illnesses

Flu and respiratory symptoms continue to be widespread across state according to the Alabama Public Health Department.

"The severity can vary quite a bit. We can go from something mild to something severe," Dr. Michele Kong said.

Dr. Kong is an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Children's of Alabama and also works in the pediatric critical care unit.

"A child that comes through the emergency room for incidents may have what appears to be a common cold, running nose," Kong said.

She said that diagnosis may soon escalate. Dr. Kong said it’s not unusual for a patient to come down with the flu or flu like symptoms and to suddenly need additional care.

"They can have blood pressure issues. Hydrate or potentially respiratory distress needing more support," Kong said.

Some viewers have contacted WBRC FOX6 news with reports of kids being put on life support due to the flu.

Dr. Kong says the very young and old are most at risk during the flu season. Kong explains what symptoms parents should be concerned about.

"Once a child has really high fever for incidence or they are starting to become really tired or listless, lethargic of if their extremities are cold," Kong said.

Dr. Kong says difficulty breathing is another clue to get your child medical help quickly.

She says it's not too late to get a flu shot and encourages you to wash your hands often, avoid touching your face and cover your mouth if you're sneezing or coughing.

Below you can explore the map of influenza activity across the U.S.

