Police: Shooter won't be charged in 17-year-old's death; victim's friend charged with murder

Birmingham police say the person who shot and killed 17-year-old Isaiah Johnson on Feb. 7 will not be charged but Johnson's friend will be.

Police arrested and charged Tavares Floyd, 17, of Birmingham, with murder.

Lt. Sean Edwards says Johnson and Floyd met another male about buying a gun. It turned into a "robbery gone bad" and that's what led to the shooting.

Investigators concluded that the shooting was a justifiable homicide.

Floyd is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

