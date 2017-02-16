Editorial feedback: Minimum requirements

The Joe Foss Institute says one third of Americans can't name the three branches of government. (Source: File video)

The following comments were generated from an editorial by WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Monday, February 13, 2017.

Our editorial earlier this week commenting on a bill being introduced by two Alabama lawmakers requiring high school students in Alabama to take and pass a citizenship civics exam to graduate from high school led to the following feedback on WBRC.com and our WBRC FOX6 News station Facebook and Twitter pages. Here is just a sampling:

Pat responded: “My seniors were ready to scream when we finished our study of the Constitution. They had to know what is in it, know the amendments and what they were meant to accomplish. Know their rights. Branches of government, we even had mock congress with bills they wrote, and mock trial. I even registered my seniors to vote when they turned 18. Even sent the form to the registrar' s office. No excuse for not teaching.”

Here’s what Jan had to say: “I taught upper elementary grades for many years. Many students learned about civics and our government and geography. I have observed in the years since I retired some of my grandchildren now in school do not know much about civics and very little about geography. Apparently, somewhere along the way someone decided that perhaps something else more important to teach our children.”

Lastly, Jay offered this: “While I respect your opinion, I find it to be very misleading. Yes, 90% percent of those applying for citizenship may pass the test, but 90% percent of them do not pass it the first time or the second time or even the fifth time or more. Let those politicians set an example by requiring all those who hold leadership positions in government pass a citizenship test with a 90% rating.”

As always, we encourage and appreciate your feedback.

