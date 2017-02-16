Congratulations to this week's Rising Star, Mazah Grimes.
Mazah is a senior at Cherokee County High School with a 3.9 GPA. She is Senior Class President, Leo Club President, Key Club President, SGA Vice-President and 2016 Girls State Representative. Through her commitment to education and her strong work ethic she is dual enrolled at Gadsden State Community College and Jacksonville State University.
Mazah, congratulations on all you do and for being this week's Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.