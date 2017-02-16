Congratulations to this week's Rising Star, Mazah Grimes.

Mazah is a senior at Cherokee County High School with a 3.9 GPA. She is Senior Class President, Leo Club President, Key Club President, SGA Vice-President and 2016 Girls State Representative. Through her commitment to education and her strong work ethic she is dual enrolled at Gadsden State Community College and Jacksonville State University.

Mazah, congratulations on all you do and for being this week's Rising Star.

