Deputies need help identifying woman who left 12 cats, 2 dogs at vet clinic

Jefferson County deputies are investigating after a woman left 12 cats and two dogs at a veterinary clinic in Warrior.

Surveillance cameras captured the white female leaving the animals in a fenced area outside of the Stewart Animal Clinic on Highway 31. This happened outside of business hours around 6:30 a.m. February 2.

Deputies say the woman was driving a white, Chevrolet S-10 pickup. She did not leave a note for the staff.

Deputies would like to know why she left the animals and if there are others in need of help.

The 14 animals are now being cared for by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

Anyone with information should call deputies at 205-325-1450.

You can watch surveillance video of the incident below:

