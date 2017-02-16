Jill: A gorgeous day is on tap

The rest of today looks pleasant, seasonable and sunny.

Temperatures rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s and winds will be light.

Not as cold tonight and so if you want to put your plants back outside then you can. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s by Friday morning.

Sunshine will give way to late day clouds on Friday and temperatures will rise into the upper 60s.

Our next system brings a round of rain on Saturday morning and an additional chance for passing showers during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be held to the lower 60s.

The system exits on Sunday, sunshine returns and warmth. Highs in the 70s will be common starting on Sunday afternoon and lingering through most of next week.

Next week we will be tracking low pressure moving eastward across the Gulf and bringing clouds to central Alabama and small rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday.

