$1.5 million grant to help people get available jobs in west Alabama

Old Brookwood High gym will become logistics training facility in new Brookwood Technical High School and Training Center. (Terri Brewer/WBRC)

More than $1.5 million is going to an effort in West Alabama to train workers to fill available jobs in the local economy.

The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded $1,500,810 in grant funding to the West Alabama Works (WAW) - Region 3 Workforce Development Council for the WAW 2020 Initiative. The goal of the project is to train workers to fill critical workforce needs in the automotive and manufacturing industries.

According to West Alabama Works Team Leader and Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama Chief Operating Officer Donny Jones, West Alabama will see more than 2,000 automotive industry jobs become available within the next 18 months. West Alabama Works will use the grant money in various ways to help prepare high school students, as well as adult workers and displaced workers, for these jobs and other needs in the local economy.

“There are a lot of jobs that are available, and our job as West Alabama Works is to prepare individuals who want a good paying job and a livable wage, to get the training that they need to make a difference in their own lives and to have a career that they’re proud of,” Jones said.

For instance, a portion of the grant will go toward transforming the old Brookwood High School into the new Brookwood Technical High School and Training Center. Plans call for the facility to train students in logistics, hospitality and tourism, culinary arts, advanced manufacturing, as well as other yet-to-be-determined areas. Not only will students from multiple school districts use the technical high school, but it will also be available for various adult learning opportunities.

“I would love for students to recognize how valuable these opportunities are, that they can have a really good job with little training beyond high school,” Tuscaloosa County Schools Director of Career and Technical Education Dennis Duncan said.

“The more training the better, but we’re working with our two-year colleges to make that training available and affordable.”

“Our goal is that when a student walks across the stage at their graduation that they will graduate with a diploma, with the certificates, with the credentials, and also with a full-time job,” Jones said.

Although the time table is not definite, Duncan says he hopes to see the logistics portion of the high school open by the fall. Other planned uses of the grant money include a “pop-up” Community Resource Center, also located in Brookwood, which has recently suffered from job losses in the coal industry.

Also, West Alabama Works will offer job training opportunities throughout Tuscaloosa, Fayette, Bibb, Hale, and Lamar Counties.

Grant money will also go toward a partnership with Energy Alabama and the Alabama Automotive Manufacturer’s Association to develop plans for the use of sustainable energy in Alabama’s automotive energy.

