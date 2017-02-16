Wheelchair-bound woman rescued; 3 houses damaged in NE Birmingham fire

Crews with Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire Thursday morning in northeast Birmingham.

The fire was at a residence on Vanderbilt Road and 43rd Avenue and affected three houses.

According to officials on scene, a wheelchair-bound woman was initially trapped in one of the houses but she was removed from her home.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries but no one else was hurt.

No other details are currently available and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.