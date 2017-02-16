Minor injuries after bus crash in Jefferson Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Minor injuries after bus crash in Jefferson Co.

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Crews are working to clear a wreck involving a school bus and another vehicle.

The bus collided with an SUV on 23rd Avenue and Center Point Parkway, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Students were on the bus at the time of the wreck and are complaining of minor injuries. 

The bus has minor damage.

