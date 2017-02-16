Calhoun Co suspect to face attempted murder charges

The 45-year-old man who led authorities on a chase before racing into the woods late last night in Calhoun County will face multiple attempted murder charges.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said Charles Leon Williams fired several rounds at deputies during a pursuit late last night. No one was injured. The incident began after Wade said Williams had stolen firearms from family members. When authorities arrived at his RV on Dripping Road Road, they found it on fire.

When asked what caused the rampage, Wade said "drugs."

Dozens of law enforcement officers, wearing tactical gear and heavily armed searched the woods surround Cove Road near the Nesbitt Lake Road intersection.

State game wardens discovered Williams near Roy Webb Road around 2 p.m. about 1,000 feet from where he was last seen.

Wade said Williams did not resist arrest and no shots were fired

"Last night he was serious," Wade said. "First and foremost, I'm thankful to God no one was hurt."

The search force including federal, state and local authorities from two counties.

Wade said he was thankful for the help.

"I'll return the favor whenever they need it," he said.

The sheriff said Williams had previous arrest and had outstanding drug warrants at the time of last night's incident.

