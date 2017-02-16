Mickey: A chilly morning and a sunny afternoon

We begin our Thursday under mostly clear skies. Temps for most were in the 30s as of the 4 a.m. hour. Look for lots of sunshine today, highs near 60 and a light wind developing out of the west.

Tonight is expected to be clear, with lows near 38 and light winds.

We close out our workweek tomorrow with more sunshine in the forecast, highs in the upper 60s and a light wind out of the South.

A rather weak disturbance still looks like it could bring scattered light showers our way beginning Saturday morning. High temps will be slightly cooler on Saturday due to the extensive cloud cover and shower chance.

Sunday should be a great day to be outside, with the sunshine returning, along with highs near 70-degrees.

Clouds look to begin building in during our new workweek, along with warm temps. A very slight chance of showers returns by next Wednesday.

I hope you have a good one!