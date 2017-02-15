Man accused of assaulting Aliceville police chief speaks

Bruce Hughes Jr. was captured and arrested by U.S. Marshals after leading authorities on a high-speed chase manhunt.

Hughes said he ran out of fear.

“I’m still kind of shook up, you know,” said Hughes.

For days, Bruce Hughes was hiding from police.

“I waited it out. It was rough. I got cold, my leg got stiff. I couldn't move my legs,” said Hughes.

Hughes said this all started because he asked to speak to a judge after court regarding a ruling in his wife's case. He said Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones told him to leave but before he could he said this happened.

“He turned me around by my shoulder heads both of his hands around turned me around like this started pushing me in my back out the door,” said Hughes.

Police Chief Jones claims Hughes caused a disturbance in court and he tried to talk to him outside.

“He was not going to get out of the vehicle and at that time I was standing at Mr. Hughes vehicle and Mr. Hughes pulled off in at high rated speed and I had to jump back to keep from Mr. Hughes running over me with the vehicle,” Jones said.

That led to a chase that reached Greene county where Hughes eventually wrecked the car and ran into the woods

“Chief Jones already done pushed me in my back put his hands in my face. I felt like if they caught me they would've carried me in there and beat me,” said Hughes.

Hughes wife and three nephews were in the car while all of this happened. Linda Hughes said her husband was just trying to leave like he was told to do.

“They questioned the kids asking which way did he go? That's all that was going through my head was the kids alright,” said wife Linda Hughes.

Hughes said he has the Tuscaloosa County chapter of the NAACP looking into whether any civil rights were violated in relation to this case.

