JeffCo's Fentanyl overdose deaths double in 2016

Some call it a drug epidemic in Jefferson County.

It's called Fentanyl. It is a pain killer that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Fentanyl overdose deaths doubled in just one year. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office, it's responsible for killing 49 people in 2015. In 2016 it killed more than double that amount and was responsible for 105 deaths.

Danny Molloy is the Brand Ambassador for the Addiction Prevention Coalition.

"We are seeing an epidemic in that area right now especially in Jefferson County and Birmingham. We are seeing a lot of Fentanyl flooding in from china and Mexico," Malloy said.

Some don't even know they're using it.

"So many drug dealers these days are cutting the heroin with fentanyl which is 20 times more powerful than heroin," Molloy explained.

People using it illegally are injecting lethal dosages.

"Drug dealers are not scientists. They are just putting this stuff in and they don't know how much they are putting in so it is extremely dangerous and a lot of people are getting their hands on it," Molloy stated.

The Addiction Prevention Coalition talks to schools to help keep these drug out but they are already there.

"To be honest we are seeing heroin in the high schools. We are seeing cases of heroin, fentanyl. The problem is a lot worse than we think it is right now," Molloy explained.

The Addiction Prevention Coalition will be continuing their fight against drugs Feb. 25 with the End Heroin Birmingham Walk.

It's free and it will be at Railroad Park from 10 until 12.

