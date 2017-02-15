J-P: Cold tonight, but warmer temperatures coming

Clear skies and cold temperatures are expected tonight with lows around freezing.

After a cold start Thursday, it will be sunny with temperatures around 60 degrees. Expect a chill in the air Thursday night with lows around 36 degrees.

Friday should be warmer with temperatures in the mid-60s during the afternoon. Expect increasing clouds later in the day and into the evening. There is a slight chance for showers after 8 p.m. Friday. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-40s.

We can expect some wet weather on Saturday with temperatures around 60 during the afternoon. Spotty light to moderate rain is possible on Saturday, but there is no severe weather is forecast. Rain chances will be around 40-percent. Saturday evening should be cloudy with temperatures around 45 degrees.

Sunshine will return on Sunday with highs around 70 degrees. Expect mostly clear skies Sunday night with lows in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.