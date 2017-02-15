Law enforcement stresses railroad safety in Tuscaloosa Co.

Officers from several Tuscaloosa police agencies gathered outside a train station Wednesday, showing people how to safely cross train tracks, according to Hugh McCormack.

“If the winds blowing in your face and the train is coming up from behind you will never even hear it coming," McCormack said.

McCormack, the manager of Special Investigations for Norfolk Southern Railroad Police Department, said most people don't realize how fast trains travel nor how long it takes them to stop.

"Trains that come by 55 mph cannot swerve out of the way. They basically take about a mile, mile and a half to actually come to a stop," he explained.

At least two people have died this year in the Tuscaloosa-area since the beginning of the year while passing railroad crossings.

Officers with Tuscaloosa and the University of Alabama Police Departments will go around to neighborhoods passing out information and explaining how to safely pass through railroad crossings.

"So they understand the dangers of crossing tracks where it's not a proper crossing where you have no gates coming down," McCormack said.

