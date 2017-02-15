On Your Side: Longtime residents want police to clean up drug infested vacant houses

In north Birmingham just off 5th Terrace North in the Wahouma neighborhood, you'll find numerous vacant and abandoned homes.

Longtime residents say these houses attract squatters and plenty of crime.

On Tuesday, we found over 40 used syringes near an abandoned home where a 29-year-old man was shot and killed last week.

"The people who squatting in this house and these syringes, they knew if they come to a poor, black, neglected neighborhood such as this they could get away with drugs,” Pat Johnson, President of the Wahouma Neighborhood Association said.

After neighbors called 6 On Your Side, the city picked the syringes up for proper disposal.

Johnson says drugs are taking over her community. She points to the vacant and abandoned houses as breeding grounds for that.

Johnson and others are calling for the city to keep a more watchful eye on these homes.

"To enforce their own rules. To treat every community, every neighborhood equally with the resources and do what the citizen’s participation plans is cut out to do. To get the people in the communities together so that we can work as a cohesive group with the 99 neighborhoods to stop some of this,” Johnson added.

In a statement Birmingham Police spokesperson Lt. Sean Edwards told us they are well aware of the vacant and abandoned homes around the city.

Edwards said:

In an effort to deter crime, officers are taking the extra step by inspecting the homes a little closer to ensure no loitering takes place at these abandoned properties. ...Also, in some cases we have researched abandoned homes and contacted owners asking them to come out and board up their property.

